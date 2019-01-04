Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Authorities searching for missing Lansing-area teen

Posted 3:08 PM, January 4, 2019, by

A courtesy photo of Analeesia Faith Martin.

LANSING, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl from the Lansing area.

Investigators say 13-year-old Analeesia Faith Martin ran away from her home in Lansing on December 17. She is described as standing 4-foot-9 and weighing 85 pounds.

Police say her family believes she may be with friends or other family members in Holt or Diamondale.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Brittany Roberts at 517-483-4654.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s