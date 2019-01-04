× Authorities searching for missing Lansing-area teen

LANSING, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl from the Lansing area.

Investigators say 13-year-old Analeesia Faith Martin ran away from her home in Lansing on December 17. She is described as standing 4-foot-9 and weighing 85 pounds.

Police say her family believes she may be with friends or other family members in Holt or Diamondale.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Brittany Roberts at 517-483-4654.