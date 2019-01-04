Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Central Montcalm girls win 27th straight regular season game

Posted 11:22 PM, January 4, 2019, by

FREMONT, Mich -- The Central Montcalm girls pulled away from Fremont on Friday night for a 69-39 win as they remain undefeated on the season.

