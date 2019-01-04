Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Crews contain oil spill on Ottawa Co. property

Image courtesy: Georgetown Township Fire Department

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County emergency management crews have contained an oil spill in a remote property near Jenison.

The spill was reported Jan. 1 in a section of private property near the intersection of Taylor Street and 10th Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found an oil spill from an external pipe that services a remote oil well. About 10 barrels of oil released into a nearby bayou, which was immediately contained to keep it from impacting local waterways.

Officials say the spill does not put the public at risk and the release didn’t impact any waterways outside of the bayou.

