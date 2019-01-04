Dashcam: Stolen GRPD cruiser hits van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have released dashcam footage from when a teen allegedly stole and crashed a cruiser.

Police say 17-year-old Alyssa Martinez was a passenger in a minivan that was stopped by police around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. The driver, 19-year-old Gidalthi Reyes-Macias, ran from the scene. While the two officers in the cruiser chased after him, police say Martinez got in the cruiser and took off with the lights activated.

Dashcam video shows the cruiser traveling through a residential area at a high rate of speed and running stop signs. The vehicle eventually drives over the sidewalk and crashes into a minivan, causing damage to both vehicles.

Footage shows the cruiser coming to a stop on the sidewalk near a home near 11th Street and Powers Avenue.

Police found the vehicle using GPS and found Martinez a short time later.

On Wednesday, Martinez was charged with unlawful driving away of an automobile, malicious destruction of property, and resisting and obstructing police.

Reyes-Macias was charged with aggravated assault, driving with a suspended license and failure to obey the command of a police officer.