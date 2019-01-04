Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

DeVos undergoes surgery after breaking bone in bike accident

Posted 5:11 PM, January 4, 2019

CORAL SPRINGS, FL - MARCH 07: U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks to the news during a press conference held at the Heron Bay Marriott about her visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on March 7, 2018 in Coral Springs, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone suffered in a cycling accident.

A department spokeswoman says DeVos is resting at home after the Thursday surgery. She is expected to recover fully. The spokeswoman did not immediately answer questions about the accident or the nature of DeVos’ injury.

A schedule released by the department says only that DeVos has no public events this week. She splits time between Washington and her home state of Michigan. The spokeswoman said DeVos will be staying in daily contact with the department while she recovers.

