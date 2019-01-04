Dowagiac man charged in 2016 death of toddler in Cass County

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — A judge has denied bond for a 46-year-old Dowagiac man accused in connection with the 2016 death of a toddler in Cass County.

Lance Aaron Reeves was arraigned Friday on charges of homicide/open murder, two counts of second-degree child abuse and a single count of third-degree child abuse. The second-degree child-abuse rap is a 10-year felony, and Reeves could receive a two-year prison sentence or probation if convicted on the third-degree abuse charge.

ABC-57 in South Bend, Ind., reports Gardner was the daughter of Reeves’ girlfriend.

A criminal complaint indicates Reeves “repeatedly and violently” shook two-year-old Savannah Gardner, breaking her back. It also says evidence was confiscated from the defendant’s property.

Michigan State Police arrested Reeves on Thursday.

A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf Friday in a Cass County courtroom.