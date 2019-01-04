East Kentwood wins a triple overtime thriller over Caledonia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA, Mich -- The Caledonia boys have been a pleasant surprise in the OK Red this season. After winning just two games last year, the Scots have already won four including a win over Wayland, the Wildcats' lone loss.

We would go to overtime knotted at 61 before a Ryel Daye three-pointer tied it up at the end of the four minute overtime period. In the second overtime, Caledonia trailed by two with seconds left before Kobe Vanderwoude hit a tough shot to send us to yet another extra stanza.

In the third overtime, Jordan Jackson would drive and finish inside as the Falcons hit some key shots down the stretch, pulling away 81-78 the final. The Scots fall to 4-3 overall, while East Kentwood improves to 5-3 and 1-0 in the OK Red.

Caledonia junior Luke Thelen led all scorers with 27 points while Ja'Moni Jones had 23 for the Falcons.