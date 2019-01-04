Grand Rapids Christian wins early season battle of OK Gold contenders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Inside of a packed arena at South Christian high school, Grand Rapids Christian pulled away from the Sailors to get the 54-42 win. Eagle sophomore Kobe Bufkin scored a game-high 20 points to help Grand Rapids Christian improve to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the OK Gold.
