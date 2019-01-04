Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Hamilton girls win 26th straight OK Green game with win over Holland Christian

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Hamilton girls basketball team continued their OK Green streak with a 53-34 win over Holland Christian on Friday night.

