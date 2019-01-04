Hospitals required to list “chargemaster” price for all medical procedures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Medical patients have a new tool for price checking their procedures, thanks to a new federal mandate in effect in 2019.

The mandate requires hospitals to publish their starting price tags, or "chargemasters," online for every service or procedure.

"Not every hospital across America was doing this, that’s why the Trump administration felt it necessary to implement this rule," says Matthew Cox, the Chief Financial Officer at Spectrum Health.

The list is indeed new to many, but not Spectrum Health.

In an effort to be transparent with customers, they've been publishing average prices for procedures such as child birth, MRIs, and X-Rays since 2006.

Now they're posting chargemaster pricing as well.

Cox tells us the demand for pricing tools has gone up; "So the demand has really changed over the past few years where patients used to occasionally call for estimates because deductibles were smaller in the past, but now as deductibles have risen and co-insurance has risen, we’re getting a lot more demand for our financial counselors, and for people asking for estimates."

So what exactly does this price tag or "chargemaster" represent?