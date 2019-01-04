Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

LARA issues first marijuana recall

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has issued its first-ever recall of a marijuana product.

On Friday, LARA issued a voluntary recall advisory after products that weren’t tested by a laboratory were supplied to Choice Labs, a distribution center in Jackson. It’s the first recall LARA has issued since beginning to regulate marijuana in July.

While the voluntary recall is precautionary, patients or caregivers who have affected medical marijuana products in their possession are advised to return them to Choice Labs.

The products with the following batch numbers are impacted:

  • 1A4050100000900000000035
  • 1A4050100000900000000046
  • 1A4050100000900000000064
  • 1A4050100000900000000073
  • 1A4050100000900000000075
  • 1A4050100000900000000077
  • 1A4050100000900000000138
  • 1A4050100000900000000164
  • 1A4050100000900000000167
  • 1A4050100000900000000340
  • 1A4050100000900000000339

 

