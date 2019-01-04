Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Minor injuries after Cass Co. crash splits car

Posted 3:50 PM, January 4, 2019, by

A vehicle involved in a crash on Jan. 4, 2019 in Porter Township, Mich.

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was able to escape a crash that split her vehicle in half with just minor injuries.

It happened around 7:11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of US-12 and Sunset Boulevard in Porter Township, west of White Pigeon.

Authorities said a car attempting to turn left on US-12 didn’t yield right-of-way to a pickup truck, causing a collision that split the car in pieces.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, and the truck’s driver wasn’t injured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s