Minor injuries after Cass Co. crash splits car

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was able to escape a crash that split her vehicle in half with just minor injuries.

It happened around 7:11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of US-12 and Sunset Boulevard in Porter Township, west of White Pigeon.

Authorities said a car attempting to turn left on US-12 didn’t yield right-of-way to a pickup truck, causing a collision that split the car in pieces.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, and the truck’s driver wasn’t injured.