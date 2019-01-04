Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Police identify woman whose body was found along an Eaton Co. road

Posted 11:30 PM, January 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32PM, January 4, 2019

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich.  —  A Lansing woman was found dead along a road in Eaton County on Thursday morning, and now police have identified her.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says the death of 23-year-old Suzann Fedewa is considered suspicious, but no information has been released yet pertaining to how she died. The investigation is ongoing.

Fedewa’s body was found around 6:23 a.m. January 3rd along Old Lansing Road, south of Division Street. That’s in Delta Township.

Anyone who may’ve seen something unusual in that area around that time, or has information about Fedewa’s whereabouts the evening prior to her death should contact Eaton County Sheriff’s Detective Rick Buxton at (517)-323-8484.

