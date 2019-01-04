Police take man into custody after standoff in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — Police in Albion have taken into custody a man who allegedly threatened someone with a gun and then refused to come out of a house.

The Albion Department of Public Safety posted a social-media statement late Friday night, saying officers responded to the house in the 600 block of Cherry Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Albion DPS tried to make contact with the man, but were unsuccessful. So, they got a warrant and summoned the Battle Creek Police Department Emergency Response Team to assist at the scene.

“After several attempts by negotiators to get the suspect to come out failed, they made entry into the house and took him into custody at approximately 10 p.m,” say Albion Police in the online post.

They also say two flashbangs were used outside the home as a diversion tactic. Once inside, they recovered a handgun.

Albion DPS thanked the Battle Creek Police Department in the written statement for the “professional manner” in which they handled the incident.