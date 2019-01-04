Recycle vs. Trash: What you can toss in the recycle bin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The average American produces around 1,600 pounds of garbage per year, and less than half of adults recycle on a regular basis. For those who do, there is sometimes guesswork involved on whether the trash should go in the trash can or the recycle bin.

Joe and Kevin from Junk King Grand Rapids stopped by to help take the guesswork out of it, telling us which items can be recycled, thrown out, or donated.

Not recyclable

Wrapping paper

Greasy pizza box (tip: cut off the greasy side b/c the non greasy side is recyclable)

Bubble wrap

Plastic clothes hanger

Treated wood

Ribbons/bows

Recyclable

Milk jug

Amazon box

Tin can (with wrapper removed)

Newspapers

Phone books

