Recycle vs. Trash: What you can toss in the recycle bin

The average American produces around 1,600 pounds of garbage per year, and less than half of adults recycle on a regular basis. For those who do, there is sometimes guesswork involved on whether the trash should go in the trash can or the recycle bin.
Joe and Kevin from Junk King Grand Rapids stopped by to help take the guesswork out of it, telling us which items can be recycled, thrown out, or donated.
Not recyclable
- Wrapping paper
- Greasy pizza box (tip: cut off the greasy side b/c the non greasy side is recyclable)
- Bubble wrap
- Plastic clothes hanger
- Treated wood
- Ribbons/bows
Recyclable
- Milk jug
- Amazon box
- Tin can (with wrapper removed)
- Newspapers
- Phone books
Get more information on Junk King's services online or call 1-888-888-JUNK.