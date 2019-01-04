MUSKEGON, Mich -- Reeths-Puffer pulled off an impressive performance on Friday night, defeating previously unbeaten Grand Rapids Union, 58-42 to continue their hot start to the new season.
Reeths-Puffer girls get OK Black win over Union
