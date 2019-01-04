Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Reeths-Puffer hockey gets rivalry win over Mona Shores

Posted 11:16 PM, January 4, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Inside of a packed Lakeshore Sports Centre, Reeths-Puffer was able to come from behind to get a 6-5 win over Mona Shores.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s