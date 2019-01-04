MUSKEGON, Mich -- Inside of a packed Lakeshore Sports Centre, Reeths-Puffer was able to come from behind to get a 6-5 win over Mona Shores.
Reeths-Puffer hockey gets rivalry win over Mona Shores
-
Reeths-Puffer hockey gets second win of young season
-
Grand Rapids Christian improves to 5-1 after win over Mona Shores
-
Reeths-Puffer gets home win over West Ottawa
-
Michigan Supreme Court bringing hearing to Reeths-Puffer high school
-
Muskegon improves to 2-1 overall with late 53-51 win over East Kentwood
-
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Mona Shores earns win over Whitehall
-
Bakker and Steffen combine for 45 points in Zeeland West win over Mona Shores
-
Mona Shores defeats Portage Northern, 59-28
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
-
Former Mona Shores football star is shining in Mid-American Conference
-
Coach Check to make 7th trip to state finals, the first with his alma mater
-
Reeths-Puffer 22, Kenowa Hills 12