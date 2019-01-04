Shop local and environmentally-friendly products at the Indie Flea Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Feel good about buying local while making a positive impact on the environment by shopping at the local Indie Flea market.

40 local ethically and environmentally responsible shops will have a wide variety of items for sale. None of the shops will serve anything containing plastic; each vendor sells a product that works to create a positive change in their own way through their business.

There will also be live music by local West Michigan artists.

The Indie Flea takes place the first Saturday each month at Wealthy Theater, with the latest taking place on January 5.

For more information, or to sign up as a vendor, visit their Facebook page.