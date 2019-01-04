State assessing impact of government shutdown on public services

LANSING, Mich. — The State Budget Office is trying to assess what impact the partial federal-government shutdown will have on public services in Michigan.

A spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services says the state will be able to keep programs such as Medicaid, Food Assistance (SNAP) and WIC operational “for a month or so before the impacts of a shutdown would be felt.”

Bob Wheaton, the Public Information Officer for the MDHHS, tells FOX 17 in an email: “The federal government has told us that we will have SNAP benefits to pay out in January.”

Wheaton says the State Budget Office is trying to determine all federal-funding impacts before providing more information next week.

“Given the large role federal dollars play in our funding, this will take some time to determine.”