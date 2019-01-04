Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

State suspends liquor license of store in GR’s Heartside area

Posted 8:20 PM, January 4, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  —  The owner of a liquor/convenience store in Grand Rapids’ Heartside Neighborhood says the business’s license to sell booze has been suspended 45 days by the State of Michigan. However, it is still selling snacks, drinks and other items typically found in a corner store.

Lucky’s Downtown Market, 24 S. Division Avenue, is located near Fulton Street.

FOX 17 has reached out to the Michigan Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs (LARA) for information about what prompted the license suspension. We’ll let you know when we hear back.

Grand Rapids Police Sergeant Dan Adams tells FOX 17 in an email, “The GRPD regularly checks all establishments in the city that sell alcohol. Any violations are forwarded to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) for their review and enforcement action.”

 

