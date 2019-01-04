Teenager officially charged with murder in New Year’s killing in Battle Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The teenager arrested Wednesday night on murder and gun charges went before a judge Friday afternoon at the Calhoun County courthouse. Drequan Scott, 18, was arraigned via video on homicide and felony firearm charges.

According to the Battle Creek Police Department, Scott was arrested after police responded to a house fire and found 58-year-old Howard Gillette dead inside. They said he died from multiple gun shot wounds.

Police said that was Scott’s second arrest in one week. The first time was for drunk driving on New Years Eve, Michigan State Police finding a handgun in his vehicle. He was then taken into custody but he bonded out later.

"It is our belief that the homicide occurred 24 hours prior to the fire," said Sgt. Jeff Case during a press conference on Thursday.

Police said that at this time they’re looking into a possible connection between the two men. So far, their records system shows no possible link.