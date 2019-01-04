Volunteer coaches needed for Girls on the Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- If you are looking for a way to give back to the youth in your community listen up.

There is a need for empowerment coaches in West Michigan, for the Girls on the Run program.

Both men and women are able to apply and you do not have to be a runner.

The 10- week program, in both Kent and Muskegon County, trains girls from 3rd to 8th grade.

Volunteer coaches are asked to give their time twice a week after school, with two coaches per 150 girls.

The program kicks off in Kent County in February and starts in March in Muskegon County.