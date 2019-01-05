A calm weekend leading into a wintery mix and rain on Monday  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see foggy conditions at the start of Saturday as it will take time to mix out for the day. Once winds pick up by late morning and early afternoon we will work towards more and more sunshine for the second half of the day. Temperatures will remain above average all weekend working into the lower 40s on Saturday.

Sunday will start with sunshine before increasing cloud cover works in ahead of our next system that moving through Sunday overnight into Monday. We can see a wintery mix with freezing rain at first before we transition over to complete rain. Monday morning’s commute could be a messy one with the wintery mix and ice. Plan ahead to give yourself extra time on Monday. Once we transition to rain it will be a good soaking rain with heavy downpours at times with overall a half an inch or so of total rainfall.

Colder air will work in giving us a few snow chances towards the middle of the work week before we dry out again and hold on to some cloud cover.