Art gallery in Holland explores stereotypes and representation
HOLLAND, Mich. — An artist’s exhibition that looks at stereotypes and other issues is headed to West Michigan.
Starting Monday, January 7th, Jonathan Clyde Frey’s “Middle Grounds” will be available for viewing at the De Pree Art Center and Gallery at Hope College.
The gallery will be on display until Thursday, February 7th, when the artist will deliver a talk, followed by a closing reception from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Both the talk and the reception will be free to attend.
When looking at the politics of both large and underrepresented voices, Frey identifies himself as somewhere in the middle.
He has earned art degrees from the University of Dayton, the University of Florida and the Pratt Institute, works as an assistant professor at Bucknell University.