Art gallery in Holland explores stereotypes and representation

HOLLAND, Mich. — An artist’s exhibition that looks at stereotypes and other issues is headed to West Michigan.

Starting Monday, January 7th, Jonathan Clyde Frey’s “Middle Grounds” will be available for viewing at the De Pree Art Center and Gallery at Hope College.

The gallery will be on display until Thursday, February 7th, when the artist will deliver a talk, followed by a closing reception from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Both the talk and the reception will be free to attend.