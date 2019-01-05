Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Customer shoots to defend others from attacker at Kalamazoo Meijer

Posted 6:24 AM, January 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48AM, January 5, 2019

OSHTEMO TWP, Mich --  An attack at a meijer in West Michigan,leaving several employees and a customer injured overnight.

It happened at the meijer on West Main Street in Oshtemo Township at about 1:30 A.M.
Deputies in Kalamazoo say the suspect had just committed some kind of crime, and hurt several employees and a customer when he tried to run away.
At that time a customer pulled out his gun and fired shots at the suspect,  deputies don't believe anyone was hit.
The suspect is believed to be a male, about 5 foot 8, and was last seen wearing a green and grey sweater, sweatpants, and ball cap.

If you know anything, call the sheriff's office.

 

