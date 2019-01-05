Customer shoots to defend others from attacker at Kalamazoo Meijer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSHTEMO TWP, Mich -- An attack at a meijer in West Michigan,leaving several employees and a customer injured overnight.

It happened at the meijer on West Main Street in Oshtemo Township at about 1:30 A.M.

Deputies in Kalamazoo say the suspect had just committed some kind of crime, and hurt several employees and a customer when he tried to run away.

At that time a customer pulled out his gun and fired shots at the suspect, deputies don't believe anyone was hit.

The suspect is believed to be a male, about 5 foot 8, and was last seen wearing a green and grey sweater, sweatpants, and ball cap.

If you know anything, call the sheriff's office.