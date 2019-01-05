Bridal show celebrating nearly 50 years in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is never too early to plan out your next wedding and one bridal show in West Michigan wants to help.
The 49th Annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show returns to DeVos Place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brides can register ahead of the event to get in for free. Guest tickets will also be available for $5 each.
Organizers say award winning experts will be on-site with location tips, food samples, and a fashion show.
They’ll even be giving away more than 10-thousand dollars in door prizes.
If you would like to learn more, visit grbridalshow.com.