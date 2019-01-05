Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Climate controlled golf simulator opens to West Michigan public

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Golfers are getting a new way to stay at the top of their game all year long, thanks to a new golf simulator in West Michigan.

Watermark Properties announced the opening of Live Golf Studios at Thornapple Pointe Public Golf Course in Grand Rapids.

Live Golf Studios uses simulation technology to offer a climate controlled experience year-round for anyone interested in the sport.

Users can even bring their own clubs, making it easier to recreate the feeling of playing on a physical course.

Representatives say the space is available for rental, complete with food and drink options.

For more information, head to the Live Golf Studios website.

