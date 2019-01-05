× Concerts Under the Stars coming to planetarium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Folk music fans will have something to sing about very soon.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is announcing folk singer Fiona Dickinson as their first act in the Concerts Under the Stars series for 2019.

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on January 17th, with doors opening at an hour earlier at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say Dickinson will play two full sets accompanied by a backing band and visuals projected onto the planetarium dome.

Tickers can be purchased ahead of the show start at a rate of $12 for members and $15 for non members. Tickets purchased on the day of the concert run $15 for members and $18 for non-members.

If you would like to reserve a seat, or are interested in learning about other events being offered at the museum, visit grpm.org.