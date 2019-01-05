Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Exhibition celebrates Fred Meijer as arts patron

Posted 11:22 AM, January 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, January 5, 2019
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An upcoming exhibition will celebrate the role of Fred Meijer as a patron of the arts.

A National Treasure: Fred Meijer, His Collection and Legacy ” opens Feb. 1 at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. It’s timed to commemorate the centenary of Fred Meijer’s birth and runs through Aug. 25.

Fred Meijer, who built the Midwest retail powerhouse Meijer Inc., died in 2011 at age 91. His vision for Meijer Gardens helped shape the Grand Rapids attraction, which opened in 1995.

Organizers say the exhibition will display 11 “chapters,” each based around original works of art from Meijer Gardens’ permanent collection as well as loans from sculptors and galleries that Meijer knew and admired. The exhibition also will mark the debut of a series of recent acquisitions.

