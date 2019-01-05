Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Former president Barack Obama featured in hit song

Posted 11:52 PM, January 5, 2019, by

US President Barack Obama speaks during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 2017. Barack Obama closes the book on his presidency, with a farewell speech in Chicago that will try to lift supporters shaken by Donald Trump's shock election. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former president is making a return to fame outside of politics with a song that’s climbing the charts.

Barack Obama is listed a featured performer on the song One Last Time (44 Remix), which debuted at No. 22 on billboard’s Hot R&B songs.

The song was released in December by the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and is a collaboration between other Hamilton cast members.

In the song, Obama delivers George Washington’s farewell address.

According to Nielson Music, it’s been streamed hundreds of thousands of times and purchased in downloadable form nearly 10-thousand times.

The release is one of several projects Miranda calls “Hamildrops” that raise money for different nonprofit organizations.

