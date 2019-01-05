× Holland’s first ever indoor winter farmers market opens

Holland, Mich. – Hundreds of people gathered inside the Holland Civic Center Saturday morning for the grand opening of Holland’s first ever indoor farmers market.

The opening was met with an abundance of praise from local residents because as many shoppers told us, it’s so warm inside!

In fact, the Holland Civic Center designed this area specifically to keep winter shoppers cozy.

Market Master Sara Cozolino tells us, “As part of the construction process and design of the building they included this indoor market space. So they really had the vendors and myself at the table as part of the design process, which is amazing. We were able to weigh in on what we would need for an indoor market space.”

You see, the new indoor space isn’t just more comfortable, it’s more practical.

Having a warmer temperature makes it possible for produce and food to survive during winter.

Because of that, there are more than 25 vendors signed up for the winter farmers market.

“We have everything from a lot of vegetables… we have 100% grass fed beef and pork and chicken. We have breads, and desserts, and chocolate, and sauerkraut, and granola. I mean you name it, we have a really great spread here, it’s awesome,” remarks Cozolino.

The exciting new market is designed to be your one-stop shopping destination.

If you’d like to visit the market it will be open from 9 a.m. to Noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April.