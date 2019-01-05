Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Hospitals across Michigan under new leadership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One healthcare system with hundreds of facilities across Michigan has announced it’s next leader.

Peter Bergman will take over as president of Ascension Borgess Healthcare System starting next month.

He has experience working for them in New York and led a team in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bergman also has a Master’s degree in health administration. Under the new role, he will lead one of the largest health-based employers in Michigan.

In total, Ascension Borgess runs 15 hospitals and hundreds of other facilities across the state.

