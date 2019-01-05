Michigan man detained in Russia, brother speaks

Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES
Mandatory Credit: Photo by WHELAN FAMILY/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10044748c)
An Undated handout image released by the Whelan family showing Paul Whelan of Michigan who has reportedly been arrested in Moscow, Russia by the FSB under charges of espionage despite the family advising he was in Russia for a wedding in Novi, Michigan, USA, 01 January 2019. The US state department has requested access to Whelan but not yet been able to see him according to reports. The Marine veteran, Paul Whelan, from Detroit was arrested in Russia on December 28 on espionage allegations for which he could be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.
US citizen arrested in Russia, Novi, USA - 01 Jan 2019
MOSCOW — The U.S. ambassador to Russia has had a chance to speak with the Michigan man arrested and detained in Moscow.
Jon Huntsman met with 48-year-old Paul Whelan from Novi, several days after he was taken into custody on suspicion of espionage.
Huntsman said he couldn’t discuss the case in detail but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. would be demanding Whelan’s release if no evidence is shown.
Whelan’s family denies the claims, saying the former marine was in Russia for a friend’s wedding and has traveled to a number of foreign countries since taking a job as a global security expert.
The former marine was dishonorably discharged a decade ago after being convicted of larceny.
He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.