Pet expo bringing exotic animals to Kent County

Posted 12:02 AM, January 5, 2019, by
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If your kids are into creepy-crawly pets, you might want to give this event a shot.
The Grand Rapids Reptile and Exotic Pet Expo is going on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
It is taking place at Elks Lodge on Leonard St. and is totally free for kids eight-years-old and under. Everyone else gets in for just $5.
Organizers say free parking will be available for the occasion.
Pets from all over the world will be on there, along with all the supplies you need to take care of them.
For more information, check out the event on Facebook.

