× Pet expo bringing exotic animals to Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If your kids are into creepy-crawly pets, you might want to give this event a shot.

It is taking place at Elks Lodge on Leonard St. and is totally free for kids eight-years-old and under. Everyone else gets in for just $5.

Organizers say free parking will be available for the occasion.

Pets from all over the world will be on there, along with all the supplies you need to take care of them.