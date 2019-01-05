× Students in Kent County getting free book to encourage winter reading

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Though kids might have time away from school in the winter, some professionals are trying to keep education alive all season long.

Every year, the reading initiative “One Book, One City for Kids” chooses a book that all 5th graders in Grand Rapids Public Schools will get for free to talk about in class.

This year, the program has picked The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora by Pablo Cartaya.

The Grand Rapids Public library even is offering a variety of events related to the book that are free and open to the public.

Organizers say they want to inspire readers, open up educational discussion, and build stronger ties between libraries and schools.