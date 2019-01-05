Suspect sought after credit union robbed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after a credit union was robbed Saturday morning.

At 10:16 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Advia Credit Union in the 700 block of North Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo. The employees said a black man in his 20s had entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue rubber gloves, blue pants and brown boots. He jumped on the countertop, continued to demand money and threw a black bag on the counter.

A gun was not seen, but the man was pointing his hand/arm out as though he had something in his hand.

He fled from the credit union on foot after grabbing a few dollars from the teller’s countertop.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the 9-1-1 call. A canine track was initiated and worked its way up to the area of Elizabeth Street.

No injuries were reported during the robbery. An unknown amount of cash was taken.

The suspect is still being sought.

Kalamazoo Public Safety, the Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensic Lab are working in conjunction with the FBI to identify the suspect in this case.

The surveillance photos accompanying this story show the suspect inside the credit union during the robbery.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-9111 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.