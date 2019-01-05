Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Thousands of pounds of metal-tainted sausage recalled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 12,000 lbs of sausage is being recalled after people reported finding small pieces of metal in the meat.

The R.L. Ziegler Company is taking its sausage off shelves after those reports came in.

The recall includes 24 ounce packages of Zeigler Red Hots and Extra Red Hots with the use-by date of January 24th.

If you think you have one of these products, Zeigler says to either throw it away or return it to the store.

