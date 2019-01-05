Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Tri-Unity defeats another OK Silver opponent with win over Hopkins

Posted 11:29 AM, January 5, 2019, by

HOPKINS, Mich -- After defeating Northpointe Christian just weeks ago, Tri-Unity used tough defense to defeat Hopkins, 49-40 on the road on Friday evening. The Defenders improve to 5-1 overall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s