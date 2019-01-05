Tri-Unity defeats another OK Silver opponent with win over Hopkins

HOPKINS, Mich -- After defeating Northpointe Christian just weeks ago, Tri-Unity used tough defense to defeat Hopkins, 49-40 on the road on Friday evening. The Defenders improve to 5-1 overall.
