4 teens hospitalized after vehicle leaves road

Posted 11:39 PM, January 6, 2019, by

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich–  Four teenagers were taken to area hospitals following a crash early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lake Michigan Drive.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old from Grand Junction crossed the center line. Officials say the vehicle, a Toyota Rav 4 then left the road, went into a ditch, hit several trees and two poles before coming to a rest.

Four passengers were in the vehicle at the time, one of whom was not wearing a seat belt. Officials say the driver was treated and released at the scene, the other four passengers were taken to local hospitals. All of them are expected to survive.

Officials are still investigating but say it appears the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. They also believe speed was a factor.

 

