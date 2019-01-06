Winter Weather Advisory for Monday
Bicyclist injured after being hit by pickup truck

Posted 10:48 PM, January 6, 2019

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich– A bicyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the male was riding his bike down the side of Stadium Drive when he was hit. The crash happened just before 6 p.m.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries, according to officials.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information can contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

