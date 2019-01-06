Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Calvin falls to Alma, 67-66 as the Knights now prepare for Hope

Posted 12:49 AM, January 6, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- With the Hope/Calvin matchup looming on Wednesday evening, the Knights hosted Alma on Saturday afternoon at Van Noord Arena with the Scots coming away with a close 67-66 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s