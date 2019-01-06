Coach Elders, senior Sam Vander Sluis recap Cornerstone basketball’s hot start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Cornerstone Golden Eagles are now on a four game winning streak and are 15-4 overall, 8-1 in conference play. Senior center Sam Vander Sluis continues to dominate on the interior, averaging 18 points and 16 rebounds per game so far this season. Not only that, but the Holland Christian product also broke Cornerstone basketball's all-time career rebounding record with his 1,232nd board on December 29th. Head coach Kim Elders, now in his 26th season as Cornerstone head coach and Vander Sluis joined us in-studio to recap their hot start.

The Golden Eagles will face University of Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday night on the road before returning home to Mol Arena on Saturday afternoon to face Indiana Tech in a battle of the top two teams in the WHAC.