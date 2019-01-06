Davenport snaps Ferris State’s 34 game home winning streak

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- Avery Hudson recorded 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help lead Davenport to an 87-72 win over Ferris State on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers snapped the Bulldogs 34 game home winning streak as they continue their impressive start to the season.
