Davenport snaps Ferris State’s 34 game home winning streak

Posted 12:46 AM, January 6, 2019, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- Avery Hudson recorded 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help lead Davenport to an 87-72 win over Ferris State on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers snapped the Bulldogs 34 game home winning streak as they continue their impressive start to the season.

