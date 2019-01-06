Winter Weather Advisory for Monday
Family of 5 from Michigan killed in head-on crash in Kentucky

Posted 6:07 PM, January 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:18PM, January 6, 2019

LEXINGTON, KY– A family of five from Michigan was killed in a head-on crash in Kentucky Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Lexington Police Department, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. off I-75 near mile marker 107.

Investigators say a white pickup truck which was driving the wrong way, hit a SUV head-on causing it to catch fire.  All five people in the SUV died.

The City of Dearborn posted on its Instagram page identifying them as Issam and Rima Abbas, and their three children.

 

Investigators are currently working to find any witnesses who saw the 41-year-old man driving the pickup truck prior to the crash. They are asking anyone with information to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 859-258-3663.

 

