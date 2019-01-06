HOLLAND, Mich -- The Hope men got off to a dismal start on Saturday afternoon, trailing Kalamazoo College, 16-2 early on. In fact, Kalamazoo's lead would grow to as many in 21 in the first half before Hope got going after intermission. The Flying Dutchmen would end the game on a big run to go on to the 87-65 victory as they now prepare for Calvin College.
Hope overcomes 21 point deficit to defeat Kalamazoo College
