MUSKEGON, Mich -- Justin Davis dropped 17 points for the Maroon Giants but their effort came up just short as Detroit King comes away with a 45-43 win. Kalamazoo Central falls to 5-1 overall on the season.
Kalamazoo Central falls to Detroit King in a close contest
