× Kalamazoo water main break results in Boil Water Advisory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Homecrest Avenue after a water main break.

City workers repaired a water main break on Homecrest Avenue that resulted in a temporary loss of pressure. Consequently, a precautionary Boil Water Advisory is being issued in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department for all water intended for drinking or ingestion or any consumptive uses within the affected area.

That affected area is Homecrest Avenue between Pasadena Street (western boundary) to Cameron Street (eastern boundary), and involves both sides of the street, excluding the southwest corner of Homecrest and Cameron.

This advisory is precautionary only. There have not been any confirmed tests showing bacteria present in the water main at the location of the infrastructure repair. Initial sampling results will be available within 24 hours of its collection and the final set within 48 hours.

It is expected that the advisory will be lifted within 72 hours, by Jan. 9.

Municipal water customers in the affected area may use bottled water for consumptive purposes or boil their tap water for two minutes prior to use for drinking or other ingestion. No special precautionary measures are necessary for water used for personal hygiene.