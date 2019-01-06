Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Muskegon impresses in loss to nationally ranked Curie Metropolitan

Posted 12:42 AM, January 6, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Despite a 63-58 loss, the Muskegon boys basketball team impressed against nationally-ranked Curie Metropolitan of Chicago. The Big Reds held an 18-16 lead at the end of the first quarter and came out playing well on both sides of the ball. The Big Reds fall to 3-2 overall while Curie improves to 15-1.

