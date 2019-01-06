Ostego man taking legal action after ticket for amount of political signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSTEGO, Mich.-- Mike Ransbottom is taking legal action against the City of Ostego, after receiving a civil infraction for violating city ordinance with the size and amount of his political signs opposing President Trump.

Mike's attorney representing him, Robert Levi, says this issue is not about political views, but rather first amendment rights.

“If we want to continue being a democratic country, that’s really the most important right: freedom of speech and the ability to vote,” attorney Robert Levi said.

Mike's neighbor Stephen Sisson says he doesn't mind the signs.

“I think they’re fine, I think it’s important to say what you want politically,” Sisson said.

Adding, that though he may not agree with the content of the signs, he agrees with his neighbor's rights to share his thoughts. Stephen says when he noticed Mike cutting down one of the signs, to meet the city's square footage size requirement, he helped him out.

“He was outside cutting the sign down, to fit within the ordinance, and I helped him cut the sign down to size. I think the first amendment is extremely important. Whether I agree with him or not,” Sisson said.

Ostego City managers didn't get back to us with a comment, likely because it's the weekend.

The lawsuit is in its beginning stages.

We will continue to update you as this story continues.