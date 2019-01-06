Slick roads delay classes, pose issue for commuters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Slick roads have caused several West Michigan schools to delay classes for Monday, which is the first day back from holiday break for many students.

A light wintry mix Monday will bring West Michigan a bit of freezing rain, sleet and snow before transitioning to all rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 4 a.m. for Ottawa, Kent, and Ionia Counties northward along and north of the I-96 corridor until 10 a.m. Monday.

Counties further north like Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta Counties remain under the advisory until 4 p.m. Monday.

Prepare for slick spots out on the roadways, especially on untreated streets and bridges along and north of I-96. We expect any ice accumulations to be around/less than a tenth of an inch and snow totals to remain around an inch or less well north of Grand Rapids. Make sure to give yourself extra time and take your morning commute slow.

Winds will be breezy during this event as well with gusts upwards of 30 to 40 mph at times. Highs winds as such can cause some possible power outages if enough ice builds on tree limbs and power lines which could possibly be knocked down. There will be improving conditions though as we transition to complete rain by the afternoon and temperatures warm into the 30s and 40s.